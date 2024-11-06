Churchy: Season Two Renewal Set for Comedy Series on BET+

Churchy will return for a second season. According to Variety, BET+ has renewed the comedy series from Kevin Fredericks. The series debuted on the streaming service on February 15 and arrived on BET last night.

The series follows Corey Carr Jr. (Fredericks) after he decides to open his own ministry when his father’s mega-church does not pass its leadership onto him after his father’s death. However, building his own ministry is filled with its own comedic challenges.

Jason Harvey, exec VP and head of BET+ said the following about Churchy’s renewal:

“We congratulate the amazing writers, cast, crew, and our production partners for creating such an entertaining first season. Churchy blends humor and heart around the center all of which resonated tremendously with viewers. We are excited to see where the second season will take us.”

Fredericks also spoke about the series’ return. He said, “A heartfelt thank you to BET for their unwavering support, SpringHill for amazing partnership, and to our incredible audience for tuning in and making this journey possible. The cast and I can’t wait to bring you even more comedy and a bigger, better show.”

The premiere date for Churchy season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this BET+ series? Will you watch season two?