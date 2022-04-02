American Gangster: Trap Queens: Season Three of True Crime Series Coming to BET+ Next Week

American Gangster: Trap Queens is returning to BET+ for its third season next week. Five will be released on Thursday and five additional installments will be released at some point in the future. Hosted by Lil Kim, the upcoming episodes will tell the stories behind the crimes of Kimberly Smedley, Candace Wilson, Gina Cabell, Shontel Greene, and Tonia Taylor.

BET+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“BET+ announces Thursday, April 7th, for the Season 3 launch of its original series AMERICAN GANGSTER: TRAP QUEENS. Narrated by rap legend Lil’ Kim, the true crime series returns with ten all-new episodes (five will be available on 4/7; the remaining five will be released at a later date). Premiere episodes will feature the stories of Kimberly Smedley, Candace Wilson, Gina Cabell, Shontel Greene, and Tonia Taylor; whose crimes range from black market butt injections to dark web identity theft, opioid pill mills and drug trafficking. This season of TRAP QUEENS will offer epic, tragic and significant cautionary tales of women seduced by the allure of the underworld to become ultimate crime bosses. Viewers will witness their rise to a fantasy world of riches built on crime before an inescapable fall when they’re forced to face the severe consequences of their actions. The series portrays each Queen’s compelling story through first-hand accounts interwoven with archival footage and subtle recreations giving viewers a resonant and visceral experience. “Trap Queens combines great storytelling with the real-life journeys of female crime bosses as they rise, fall, and seek redemption,” said Judge Greg Mathis, the series executive producer. The AMERICAN GANGSTER: TRAP QUEENS series is executive produced by Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton of A. Smith & Co. Productions, alongside Daytime Emmy Award-winner and activist, Judge Greg Mathis. Delece James, and Jackson Nguyen also serve as executive producers. Andrena Hale and David Rock serve as co-executive producers.”

Check out a poster teasing the return of the series below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out season three of American Gangster: Trap Queens on BET+?