Bigger: Cancelled; No Season Three for BET+ Comedy Series

Bigger will not be returning for a third season. BET+ has cancelled the comedy series after two seasons on the streaming service. Starring Tanisha Long, Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett, Chase Anthony, and Tristen Winger, the series follows a single Black woman and her close-knit group of 30-something friends as they navigate love, friendships, and career ambitions.

Felischa Marye, the creator and showrunner of Bigger, revealed the show’s cancellation on Twitter.

We wanted to give audiences a hardcore funny comedy with a big heart, and our fans were there for it, so we thank you! We had a lovely dinner last week to end the year, while ending such a special show… (2 of 3) — Felischa Marye (@felischa) December 13, 2021

Wanted to be sure to thank the talented and crazy funny writers who made each writers' room fun and special. And to the highly-skilled, artful directors, hard-working producers and dedicated crew who made two seasons of #BiggeronBET #BiggerSeries possible. We did it! Thank you! — Felischa Marye (@felischa) December 13, 2021

Season two was released on BET+ in April 2021. Both seasons of Bigger are still available on the streaming service.

