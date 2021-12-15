Bigger: Cancelled; No Season Three for BET+ Comedy Series

Menu

Bigger will not be returning for a third season. BET+ has cancelled the comedy series after two seasons on the streaming service. Starring Tanisha Long, Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett, Chase Anthony, and Tristen Winger, the series follows a single Black woman and her close-knit group of 30-something friends as they navigate love, friendships, and career ambitions.

Felischa Marye, the creator and showrunner of Bigger, revealed the show’s cancellation on Twitter.

Season two was released on BET+ in April 2021. Both seasons of Bigger are still available on the streaming service.

