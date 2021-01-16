Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, Servant stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint. The show follows Philadelphia couple Sean and Dorothy Turner (Kebbell and Ambrose) as they hire Leanne (Free), a young live-in nanny. The couple is in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage. It also opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. In the wake of the first season’s finale, the second season takes a supernatural turn with a darker future for all lying ahead as Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed.



Servant has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

