Servant: Season Four; Apple TV+ Horror Series Gets Final Season Renewal

The Turners’ pain is nearly over. Apple TV+ has renewed the Servant TV series for a fourth season, ahead of the upcoming third season’s launch on January 21st. Executive producer M. Night Shyamalan later revealed that the series will conclude with season four and a total of 40 episodes.

The thriller series, created by Tony Basgallop, revolves around a Philadelphia couple in mourning and turmoil. It stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, Rupert Grint, and Sunita Mani.

Here’s the fourth season renewal news, as well as a trailer for season three of Servant:

Apple TV+ renews M. Night Shyamalan’s chilling series “Servant” for fourth season Apple TV+ today announced a fourth season renewal for “Servant,” the psychological thriller series from Academy Award-nominated director and executive producer M. Night Shyamalan. The early pick-up comes ahead of the season three premiere of “Servant” on January 21, 2022, which recently revealed the trailer showcasing a glimpse into the highly anticipated new season. “Servant” follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. “Since the very first episode of ‘Servant,’ audiences all over the world have loved buckling themselves in for this thrill ride, drawn into the cinematic, unsettling, twist-filled universe that M. Night Shyamalan has created,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “With each suspense-filled season, viewers have been able to experience the living nightmares of these compelling characters on an increasingly deeper level and we can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store as this gripping mystery takes another surprising turn in season four.” The ensemble cast returning for “Servant” season three includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, with new addition Sunita Mani. In addition to Shyamalan, the series is executive produced by Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan and Taylor Latham. Directors for season three are M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes Williams, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala; and writers are Ryan Scott, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson and Kara Lee Corthon. “Servant” is a Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production. The series was created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. “Servant” joins additional acclaimed Apple Original series that have recently received renewals including “Mythic Quest,” “Truth Be Told” and “Invasion.” Apple TV+ is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 178 wins and 662 awards nominations.

Happy to announce (in my very fitting Jericho t-shirt) that @Servant is greenlit for its 4th & final season. I set the goal to tell 1 story in 40 episodes knowing there was no guarantee we would achieve it. It was a huge risk. Thanks @AppleTVPlus & #Servant cast, crew, & fans. pic.twitter.com/fv9nviVz53 — M. Night Shyamalan ⌛ (@MNightShyamalan) December 14, 2021

What do you think? Have you watched the Servant TV series on Apple TV+? Are you glad to hear that it’s already been renewed for a fourth and final season?

