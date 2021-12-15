Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: December 14, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes, and Carl Tart.

TV show description:

A comedy series, the Grand Crew TV show was created by Phil Augusta Jackson.

The story revolves around a group of young professionals in Los Angeles who are all trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love. One way or the other, they always find time to gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack it all.

Noah (Kellum) is a hopeless romantic who’s too eager to settle down. Nicky (Byer) is a go-getter in real estate who’s also adventurous in romance. Meanwhile, Sherm (Tart) is a low-key genius who plays the dating odds. There’s also Anthony (Jennings), whose true love is his career, and Wyatt (Cunningham), who’s relieved to be married and out of the dating scene. And finally, there’s Fay (Mercedes), who’s recently divorced and looking to start fresh in the City of Angels.

Just like wine, their friendship gets better with time. They prove that life may have its challenges but it’s always better with your crew.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

