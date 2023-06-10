Grand Crew: Cancelled, No Season Three Renewal for NBC Comedy Series

This group of friends isn’t coming back for a third season — NBC has cancelled Grand Crew. The show’s second season of 10 episodes finished in April.

A comedy series, the Grand Crew TV show stars Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart, and Grasie Mercedes. The story revolves around a group of young professionals in Los Angeles who are all trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love. One way or the other, they always find time to gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack it all. Noah (Kellum) is a hopeless romantic who’s too eager to settle down. His sister Nicky (Byer) is a go-getter in real estate who’s also adventurous in romance. Meanwhile, Sherm (Tart) is a low-key genius who plays the dating odds. There’s also Anthony (Jennings), whose true love is his career, and Wyatt (Cunningham), who’s relieved to be married and out of the dating scene. And finally, there’s Fay (Mercedes), who’s recently divorced and looking to start fresh in the City of Angels. These friends prove that life may have its challenges, but it’s always better with your crew.

Airing on Friday nights, the second season of Grand Crew averaged a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.16 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 42% in the demo and down by 28% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It was the peacock network’s lowest-rated scripted series of the season. In the live+7 day ratings, episodes picked up just 16% more viewers.

NBC’s Young Rock comedy series was also cancelled today. A decision on the fate of American Auto has yet to be announced. The network ordered a new workplace comedy, St. Denis Medical, starring Wendi McLendon-Covey and David Alan Grier.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the Grand Crew TV series? Are you sorry this comedy has been cancelled instead of renewed for a third season? Were you expecting this show to be dropped?

