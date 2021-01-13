American Auto, Grand Crew, La Brea: NBC Orders Three New Scripted Series for 2021-22 Season

NBC is getting a jump on the 2021-22 broadcast television season (aka September 2021 – August 2022). The peacock network has ordered two new single-camera comedies — American Auto (above) and Grand Crew — and La Brea, a drama series.

Here’s additional information from NBC:

NBC ORDERS NEW COMEDIES “GRAND CREW,” “AMERICAN AUTO” AND DRAMA “LA BREA”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Writer Phil Augusta Jackson Launches His Own Series While “Superstore” Creator Justin Spitzer Shifts from Big Box Retail to Cars

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – Jan. 12, 2020 – NBC is revving up its scripted programming output with three series orders from Universal Television – comedies “Grand Crew” and “American Auto,” and drama “La Brea” for the 2021-2022 season.

The series pickups come on the heels of Susan Rovner taking on the role of Chairman, Entertainment Content across NBCUniversal’s television portfolio, which includes NBC, the company’s six cable networks and Peacock. Lisa Katz, who was recently named President, Scripted Content as part of Rovner’s team, made the announcement:

“Our driving force has always been to seek out talented storytellers who have a strong point of view,” Katz said. “While these shows are very different thematically, what they have in common is a unique voice, excellent world building, and compelling storytelling. We can’t wait to share them with TV fans everywhere.”

AMERICAN AUTO

Genre: Comedy (single-cam)

Studio: Universal Television

Production companies: Spitzer Holding Company, Kapital Entertainment

Writer/EP: Justin Spitzer (“Superstore”)

Director/EP: Jeff Blitz (pilot)

EP: Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor

Cast: Ana Gasteyer, Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo

Logline: Set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry.

Cast: Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart, Aaron Jennings and Nicole Byer

Logline: A group of Black friends unpack the ups and downs of life and love at a wine bar.

LA BREA

Genre: Drama

Studio: Universal Television

Production company: Keshet Studios

Writer/EP: David Applebaum (“NCIS: New Orleans”)

EP’s: Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Ken Woodruff

Cast: Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki and Chiké Okonkwo. Additional cast will be announced shortly.

Logline: When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.