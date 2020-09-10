Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, American Ninja Warrior is hosted by Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, and sideline reporter Zuri Hall. The TV show is a high-octane obstacle course competition. Season 12 is filmed inside the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis and features some of the nation’s top athletes competing in Qualifying, Semi-Final, and Finals rounds of competition. To determine the winner during the Finals, the top eight ninjas compete in a playoff bracket where they race head-to-head on the Power Tower. The winner earns $100,000 as a prize.



Season 12 Ratings

The 12th season of American Ninja Warrior averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.66 million viewers. Compared to season 11, that’s down by 30% in the demo and down by 22% in viewership. Find out how American Ninja Warrior stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 10, 2020, American Ninja Warrior has not been cancelled or renewed for a 13th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew American Ninja Warrior for season 13? This year, due to COVID-19 production delays and challenges, the season has just eight episodes and the NBC series has been moved to the fall schedule. Despite the modifications and weaker ratings, I’m confident that there will be a 13th season renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Ninja Warrior cancellation or renewal news.



