American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Ratings

This year, thanks to COVID-19 production delays, American Ninja Warrior will air just eight episodes and the NBC series has been moved to the fall schedule. How will these changes affect the ratings? Will they be higher or lower? Will American Ninja Warrior be cancelled or renewed for season 13? Stay tuned.

An athletic competition series, American Ninja Warrior is hosted by Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, and sideline reporter Zuri Hall. The TV show is a high-octane obstacle course competition. Season 12 is filmed inside the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis and features some of the nation’s top athletes competing in Qualifying, Semi-Final, and Finals rounds of competition. To determine the winner during the Finals, the top eight ninjas compete in a playoff bracket where they race head-to-head on the Power Tower. The winner earns $100,000 as a prize.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/8 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 11 of American Ninja Warrior on NBC averaged a 0.86 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.66 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the American Ninja Warrior TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 13th season?