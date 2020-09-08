How will the time of social distancing change the 12th season of the American Ninja Warrior TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like American Ninja Warrior is cancelled or renewed for season 13. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 12th season episodes of American Ninja Warrior here.

An NBC athletic competition, American Ninja Warrior is hosted by Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, and sideline reporter Zuri Hall. The TV show is a high-octane obstacle course competition. Season 12 is filmed inside the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis and features some of the nation’s top athletes competing in Qualifying, Semi-Final, and Finals rounds of competition. To determine the winner during the Finals, the top eight ninjas compete in a playoff bracket where they race head-to-head on the Power Tower. The winner earns $100,000 as a prize.





What do you think? Which season 12 episodes of the American Ninja Warrior TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that American Ninja Warrior should be cancelled or renewed for a 13th season on NBC?