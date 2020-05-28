Vulture Watch

Has the America's Got Talent TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 16th season on NBC?



Airing on the NBC television network, America’s Got Talent features both individuals and groups competing with various performance acts. The winning act receives a cash prize and the chance to headline in the America’s Got Talent Live show in Las Vegas. In season 15, Terry Crews returns as host. Season 14 judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Heidi Klum are back at the judge’s table and are joined by actress Sofía Vergara.



On Tuesday nights, the 15th season of America’s Got Talent averages a 1.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 9.90 million viewers. Compared to season 14’s Tuesday episodes, that’s down by 1% in the demo and up by 4% in viewership. Find out how America’s Got Talent stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of May 28, 2020, America’s Got Talent has not been cancelled or renewed for a 16th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew America’s Got Talent for season 16? I have no doubt that the network will renew this series, regardless of what the ratings look like this season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on America’s Got Talent cancellation or renewal news.



