America’s Got Talent: Season 15 Ratings

A staple of NBC’s summer schedule, America’s Got Talent has typically been the network’s best-performing program in the ratings. Unfortunately, this year has been anything but typical, and season 15’s regular production schedule had to be suspended in March. How will producers adjust to having to make episodes remotely? Could America’s Got Talent be cancelled or is it essentially guaranteed to be renewed for season 16? Stay tuned.

An NBC competition TV series, America’s Got Talent features both individuals and groups competing with various performance acts. The winning act receives a cash prize and the chance to headline in the America’s Got Talent Live show in Las Vegas. In season 15, Terry Crews returns as host. Season 14 judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Heidi Klum are back at the judge’s table and are joined by actress Sofía Vergara.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: On Tuesday nights, season 14 of America’s Got Talent on NBC averaged a 1.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 9.51 million viewers. On Wednesday nights, season 14 averaged a 1.21 demo rating with 8.56 million.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

