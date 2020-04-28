Menu

America’s Got Talent on NBC: Cancelled or Renewed for Season 15?

America's Got Talent TV show on NBC: canceled or season 15? (release date); Vulture Watch

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the America's Got Talent TV show on NBCHow deep is our nation’s store of talent? Has the America’s Got Talent TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 15th season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of America’s Got Talent, season 15. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

An unscripted NBC TV series, America’s Got Talent features both individuals and groups competing. The winning act receives a cash prize and the chance to headline in the America’s Got Talent Live show in Las Vegas. In season 14, Terry Crews joins as the TV series’ fifth host, replacing Tyra Banks. Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell return to judge. They’re joined by Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, who are taking over for Melanie Brown and Heidi Klum.
 

Season 14 Ratings

The Tuesday editions of the 14th season of America’s Got Talent averaged a 1.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 9.51 million viewers. Compared to the Tuesday episodes of season 13, that’s down by 28% and 17%, respectively.

The Wednesday editions of the 14th season of America’s Got Talent averaged a 1.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.56 million viewers. Compared to the Tuesday episodes of season 13, that’s down by 26% and 18%, respectively.

Find out how America’s Got Talent stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
America’s Got Talent has been renewed through its 15th season, with a start date of May 26, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Don’t spend your summer worrying whether NBC cancel or renew America’s Got Talent for season 15. First of all, that’s my job. Secondly, the Peacock Network issued a renewal ahead of this season’s debut. Still, I’ll keep a hungry eye on the ratings and update this page as the season progresses. Subscribe for America’s Got Talent cancellation, renewal and series news alerts.
 

America's Got Talent Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that America’s Got Talent has been renewed through season 15? How would you feel if NBC had cancelled this TV show, instead?



5
Christopher Saxon
Christopher Saxon

I am also looking forward to Americca’s Got Talent return. The show most go on, right. Yes, I watch AGT at least occasionally. It’s a good show and entertaining show to watch with crazy acts too. Wow!!!

March 25, 2020 6:54 pm
Ronnie Ky
Ronnie Ky

Yes we are happy to see the return.

January 6, 2020 11:26 pm
Teresa Candeloro
Teresa Candeloro

AGT is a great show, giving the “average Joe” an opportunity they may never have gotten were it not for these types of shows. Unlike American Idol and The Voice, it’s a variety show where anything goes. It would be a shame if it gets cancelled. Im a faithful fan and would be so disappointed as I’m sure many others would be!

November 21, 2019 3:43 pm
beverly
beverly

I would be very upset if they would take is off the air I like the show a lot and Also I watch it all the time I am a big fan of the show. It keeps me busy durning the summer months.

June 3, 2019 9:23 am
Human
Human

At least we have AGT on Netflix.

October 25, 2019 6:32 pm
