An unscripted NBC TV series, America’s Got Talent features both individuals and groups competing. The winning act receives a cash prize and the chance to headline in the America’s Got Talent Live show in Las Vegas. In season 14, Terry Crews joins as the TV series’ fifth host, replacing Tyra Banks. Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell return to judge. They’re joined by Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, who are taking over for Melanie Brown and Heidi Klum.



The Tuesday editions of the 14th season of America’s Got Talent averaged a 1.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 9.51 million viewers. Compared to the Tuesday episodes of season 13, that’s down by 28% and 17%, respectively.

The Wednesday editions of the 14th season of America’s Got Talent averaged a 1.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.56 million viewers. Compared to the Tuesday episodes of season 13, that’s down by 26% and 18%, respectively.

Don't spend your summer worrying whether NBC cancel or renew America's Got Talent for season 15. First of all, that's my job. Secondly, the Peacock Network issued a renewal ahead of this season's debut.



