Has Elizabeth found her “happily ever after” again in the seventh season of the When Calls the Heart TV show on Hallmark Channel? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like When Calls the Heart is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh season episodes of When Calls the Heart here.

A Hallmark Channel western family drama, When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Martin Cummins, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks, Eva Bourne, Kayla Wallace, and Aren Buchholz. Inspired by the Janette Oke novel, the TV series follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom and its a life-changing experience. Now a widow and single mother, Elizabeth faces new challenges but has the support of her surrogate town family, including newcomers Lucas Bouchard (McNally), a mysterious gambler, and Mountie Nathan Grant (McGarry).





What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the When Calls the Heart TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that When Calls the Heart on Hallmark Channel should be cancelled or renewed for an eighth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.