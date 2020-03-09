Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

When Calls the Heart: Season Seven Viewer Votes

Published:

When Calls the Heart TV show on Hallmark Channel: canceled or renewed for season 8?

(Hallmark)

Has Elizabeth found her “happily ever after” again in the seventh season of the When Calls the Heart TV show on Hallmark Channel? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like When Calls the Heart is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh season episodes of When Calls the Heart here.

A Hallmark Channel western family drama, When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Martin Cummins, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks, Eva Bourne, Kayla Wallace, and Aren Buchholz. Inspired by the Janette Oke novel, the TV series follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom and its a life-changing experience. Now a widow and single mother, Elizabeth faces new challenges but has the support of her surrogate town family, including newcomers Lucas Bouchard (McNally), a mysterious gambler, and Mountie Nathan Grant (McGarry).

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the When Calls the Heart TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that When Calls the Heart on Hallmark Channel should be cancelled or renewed for an eighth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Canceled and renewed TV show

101
Leave a Reply

avatar
91 Comment threads
10 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
93 Comment authors
Janet OvertonTrishMarie L. SouthworthMyrna CopelandJane Eckes Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Janet Overton
Reader
Janet Overton

I love When Calls the Heart. I have my friends and their families watching the show. My family loves the show too. I record it for my granddaughter to watch. Please don’t take it off of the air. We need more shows like this and When Hope Calls. My favorite of all shows on tv. Thank you for making this type of shows for tv.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 8, 2020 1:17 am
1 5 6 7
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz