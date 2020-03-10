When Calls the Heart: Season Seven Ratings

With the abrupt exits of co-stars Daniel Lissing and Lori Loughlin, there’s been a lot of changes on When Calls the Heart over the past couple seasons. Despite the upheaval, the ratings have remained pretty consistent and Hallmark Channel has kept the show going. Will viewers continue to stick with this drama series as new characters and storylines are introduced? Will When Calls the Heart be cancelled or renewed for season eight? Stay tuned.
A western family drama, When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Martin Cummins, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks, Eva Bourne, Kayla Wallace, and Aren Buchholz. Inspired by the Janette Oke novel, the Hallmark TV series follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom and it’s a life-changing experience. Now a widow and single mother, Elizabeth faces new challenges but has the support of her surrogate town family, including newcomers Lucas Bouchard (McNally), a mysterious gambler, and Mountie Nathan Grant (McGarry).
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.
Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.
For comparisons: Season six of When Calls the Heart on Hallmark Channel averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.46 million viewers.
Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.
What do you think? Do you like the When Calls the Heart TV series on Hallmark Channel? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a eighth season?
Love the show. Hate to see major characters leave, but that can ‘t be helped. Please leave the shoe on; reminds me of Little House on the Prarie.
You have the 3/1/20 numbers wrong for viewers. It should read 2.101, it lost viewers as the ratings continue to slide. This show is just too cringy to watch anymore. Just so sad now.
I love the show When Calls the Heart. Please don’t cancel this series for Series 8. This show can survive without Lori Loughlin. I really don’t miss her being on the show. The other actors do just as good as job if not better than she did. I look forward to watching this show in February.
I love this show. Please leave it on.
I have truly LOVED the series, “When Calls the Heart”!! At my house, I have watched every single Season and episode including the Christmas specials. My Grandchildren, Eden, age 11, and Cade, age 9 (who btw is a baseball/football athletic addict) has also become addicted to WCTH, and asks to watch the series every time he visits from Texas in our home in Arkansas. I believe fully the episodes will escalade to even better episodes with the present awesome characters and perhaps a few new characters in the future. WCTH is wholesome, in which we need more tv series that… Read more »
I absolutely love when calls the heart. I have seen season six three times !!
I will continue to watch When Calls the Heart, definitely! Love the show. I understand that Lori Loughlin will not “be back” to Hope Valley, but have been confused as the open-ended reason for her leaving – taking care of a sick relative in another city. Maybe I missed another point about that subject. And who is the Mayor now?
Used to watch When calls the Heart for several seasons on Sunday nights! Loved the show! Then I could not find it anymore, checked listings to no avail! Will anxiously watch it again, so continue and state clearly when and what nights it will s
Love this show. Miss Jack but life goes on. Leave the show on, please!
Love this show, one of my favorites. I’ve been watching from the beginning. I hope they don’t cancel.
Absolutely love this show and everyone in it! Nice to have a clean wholesome show to watch. Still wish Jack wasn’t gone but love the new storylines regardless.
My husband and I love this heart-warming show. So do our daughter and 2 teenage grandchildren. When they visit I love to watch with them – no violence nor vulgar language. We anxiously await to learn if and when a new season will start. Please, please renew forever!!
My husband and I both love where calls the heart. We love all the characters. I hope it stays on. Don’t really miss the ones who are gone.
I enjoy watching when calls the heart. It needs to stay on.
Have watched since season5 and went back through to beginning. Love the series, the time line, clothes, and holsomeness of show….gives off good vibes. I will continue to watch as long as writing stays top quality.