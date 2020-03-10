When Calls the Heart: Season Seven Ratings

With the abrupt exits of co-stars Daniel Lissing and Lori Loughlin, there’s been a lot of changes on When Calls the Heart over the past couple seasons. Despite the upheaval, the ratings have remained pretty consistent and Hallmark Channel has kept the show going. Will viewers continue to stick with this drama series as new characters and storylines are introduced? Will When Calls the Heart be cancelled or renewed for season eight? Stay tuned.

A western family drama, When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Martin Cummins, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks, Eva Bourne, Kayla Wallace, and Aren Buchholz. Inspired by the Janette Oke novel, the Hallmark TV series follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom and it’s a life-changing experience. Now a widow and single mother, Elizabeth faces new challenges but has the support of her surrogate town family, including newcomers Lucas Bouchard (McNally), a mysterious gambler, and Mountie Nathan Grant (McGarry).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season six of When Calls the Heart on Hallmark Channel averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.46 million viewers.

