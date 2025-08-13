Only Murders in the Building: Season Five Trailer and Poster Unveiled by Hulu

Only Murders in the Building returns with its fifth season next month, and now viewers are getting a closer look at what is happening next in the series. Hulu has released a trailer and poster for the upcoming season.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Michael Cyril Creighton star in the series with a guest cast that features Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, Jermaine Fowler and more.

Hulu shared the following about the upcoming season:

“After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond – where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them – one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.”

The trailer and key art for season five are below. Only Murders in the Building returns on September 9th.

