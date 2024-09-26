Rivals: Hulu Previews Drama Based on Novel by Dame Jilly Cooper

Rivals is coming to Hulu next month, and the streaming service has released a new trailer for the drama based on the novel by Dame Jilly Cooper. All eight episodes will arrive on October 18th.

The series stars Alex Hassell, David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Katherine Parkinson, Bella Maclean, Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Oliver Chris, Danny Dyer, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Claire Rushbrook, and Victoria Smurfit. It is set in the world of independent television in 1980s England.

Hulu revealed the following about the series with the release of the trailer:

“Set against the backdrop of power-grabbing social elites, “Rivals” dives headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986, where hair-dos are big and ambitions are even bigger. Deals are brokered in boardrooms, as well as bedrooms. Nobody can be sure who will come out on top. With every man and woman out only for themselves, can true love really blossom?”

The trailer for Rivals is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Hulu series?