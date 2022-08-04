Reservation Dogs: Season Two Viewer Votes

Where will the second season of the Reservation Dogs TV show on FX on Hulu take these teens? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Reservation Dogs is cancelled or renewed for season three. Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this FX on Hulu TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Reservation Dogs here.

An FX on Hulu comedy-drama series, the Reservation Dogs TV show was created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi and stars Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, Elva Guerra, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Gary Farmer, Jennifer Podemski, Jon Proudstar, and Dallas Goldtooth. The story follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers from rural Oklahoma– Bear (Woon-A-Tai), Elora Danan (Jacobs), Willie Jack (Alexis), and Cheese (Factor). After the death of the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, the crew took to stealing, scheming, and saving in order to vicariously fulfill his dream of reaching the exotic, mysterious, and faraway land of California. But after a promising start to their criminal endeavors, the plan went bust. The gang disbanded, with everyone trying to forge their own paths. Elora ghosted Bear and took off for California with the leader of a rival gang. Abandoned by his closest friend, Bear seeks a male parental figure to teach him how to “be a man”. Meanwhile, Willie Jack thinks everything in their town is falling apart because of the curse she cast on Jackie and she’s determined to put that genie back in the bottle. Cheese who, like Willie Jack, decided that Cali wasn’t for him, reunites with his grandmother who isn’t his grandmother.





