The Orville: Season Three Viewer Votes

Is the third season of The Orville TV show the end of this Hulu series? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Orville is cancelled or renewed for season four. Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the third season episodes of The Orville here.

A Hulu sci-fi comedy-drama series, The Orville TV show stars Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr, and Anne Winters. Chad Coleman, Norm Macdonald, Kai Wener, BJ Tanner, and Mike Henry recur in season three, aka New Horizons. Set 400 years in the future, the story centers on Captain Ed Mercer (MacFarlane) and the crew of the U.S.S. Orville. Continuing their mission of exploration, the shipmates navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Orville TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Orville on Hulu should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.