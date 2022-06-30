The Orville: Season Four? Has the Hulu TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, The Orville TV show stars Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr, and Anne Winters. Chad Coleman, Norm Macdonald, Kai Wener, BJ Tanner, and Mike Henry recur in season three, aka New Horizons. Set 400 years in the future, the story centers on Captain Ed Mercer (MacFarlane) and the crew of the U.S.S. Orville. Continuing their mission of exploration, the shipmates navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.



As of June 30, 2022, The Orville has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is typically difficult to predict whether Hulu will cancel or renew a show like The Orville for season four. Thanks to switching from a broadcast network to a streaming service and the global pandemic, it’s been more than three years between seasons. Word is that a fourth season is highly unlikely to happen, at least for now. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Orville cancellation or renewal news.



