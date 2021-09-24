The Orville on FOX: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the FOX television network, The Orville stars Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Halston Sage, J Lee, and Mark Jackson. The sci-fi action-adventure series centers on Captain Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane), of The U.S.S. Orville, and First Officer Kelly Grayson (Palicki) — his ex-wife. Whether facing off with the Krill, a dangerous alien race, or attempting rescues on behalf of the Planetary Union, the human and alien crew still must deal with their mundane issues and each other.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Orville averaged a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.16 million viewers. Compared to season one, that is down by 40% and 27%, respectively. Find out how The Orville stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.



Will The Orville be cancelled or renewed for season three? Right now, it is too soon to judge by the ratings, but I am sure FOX will pick up another installment, because it has been approved to receive California tax incentives for a third season. Remember, entertainment aside, television is a numbers game, and the most important numbers involve money. Still, I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with any breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on any cancellation or renewal news regarding The Orville.

5/11/19 update: FOX has renewed The Orville TV show for a third season.



What do you think? Are you glad that The Orville TV show has been renewed for a third season? How would you feel if FOX had cancelled this TV series, instead?