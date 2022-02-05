The Orville: Season Three Premiere Delayed, Hulu Releases Sneak Peak (Watch)

The Orville was set to return to Hulu in March, but that return date has been delayed. Season three will now arrive on June 2nd. Seth McFarlane announced the delay on social media.

Check out his post from Twitter below.

Starring McFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Halston Sage, J Lee, and Mark Jackson, the series follows the space adventures of the crew of the U.S.S. Orville.

Hulu revealed more about the delay in a press release.

“Seth MacFarlane’s epic space adventure series The Orville returns exclusively as a Hulu original series. Set 400 years in the future, The Orville: New Horizons finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships. The ensemble cast includes MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr and Anne Winters. The Orville: New Horizons is produced by 20th Television and Fuzzy Door. The series was created and written by Seth MacFarlane. MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark and Howard Griffith serve as executive producers.”

Check out a sneak peek for The Orville season three below.

What do you think? Are you sad about the delay of The Orville?