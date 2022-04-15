The Orville: Season Three Likely the End for Hulu Sci-Fi Series from Seth MacFarlane

The Orville is returning for its third season after a long absence but, season three is likely the end of the Hulu series. Series creator/star Seth MacFarlane and the other members of the cast were released from their contracts in August and have moved on to other projects. If a fourth season were to be made, it would likely be difficult to reassemble the entire cast.
Also starring Scott Grimes, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Peter Macon, J Lee, Mark Jackson, Jessica Szohr, and Anne Winters, the series is “set 400 years in the future and follows The U.S.S. Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship. Its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the problems of everyday life..”
The third season of The Orville has been a long time in coming. The series originally aired on FOX and was renewed for a third season but was subsequently moved to Hulu. Production was delayed by the pandemic.
The Orville: New Horizons (aka season three) premieres on Hulu on June 2nd.
What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The Orville? Are you hoping for a fourth season someday?
I’ve been rewatching the first two seasons in anticipation of the 3rd. Reading this, makes me wonder why they even bothered. A couple years break and network change just for one season.
Love the show. Have waited for next season for a two year now. Hope Seth comes up with a new program. Love his stuff
“The Orville” is a better Star Trek show than half of the official Star Trek shows (especially that Enterprise thing with the theme song that sounded like a late 80s hair band ballad)
It’s bad enough that we had to wait this long for a third season. Now they’re pulling the plug?? Worse yet, to make a “Ted” series?? Really?? That concept didn’t even make two good movies.
We can’t get Hulu in the UK so I don’t know if I’ll ever get to see it, but I would love for it to keep going.
Disney own Hulu and will likely put it in Disney+ in the UK along with the Season 1 & 2.