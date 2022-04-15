The Orville: Season Three Likely the End for Hulu Sci-Fi Series from Seth MacFarlane

The Orville is returning for its third season after a long absence but, season three is likely the end of the Hulu series. Series creator/star Seth MacFarlane and the other members of the cast were released from their contracts in August and have moved on to other projects. If a fourth season were to be made, it would likely be difficult to reassemble the entire cast.

Also starring Scott Grimes, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Peter Macon, J Lee, Mark Jackson, Jessica Szohr, and Anne Winters, the series is “set 400 years in the future and follows The U.S.S. Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship. Its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the problems of everyday life..”

The third season of The Orville has been a long time in coming. The series originally aired on FOX and was renewed for a third season but was subsequently moved to Hulu. Production was delayed by the pandemic.

The Orville: New Horizons (aka season three) premieres on Hulu on June 2nd.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The Orville? Are you hoping for a fourth season someday?