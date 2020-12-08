The Orville: Season Three Production Resumes for Hulu Sci-Fi Series

The Orville cast is back to work. Production on season three of the sci-fi series has resumed after the series was forced to shut down production in March when the pandemic hit.

Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Halston Sage, J Lee, and Mark Jackson star in the sci-fi comedy which follows the crew of the U.S.S. Orville.

Members of the cast and crew shared the news from the set on social media to mark the start of filming. Check those out below.

And we’re back! Season 3 filming has officially started. #TheOrville 💫 pic.twitter.com/jkMx19WbiE — The Orville (@TheOrville) December 4, 2020

And as of today, @TheOrville is back in production! — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 5, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Coleman (@chadlcoleman)

Trek Movie also revealed more about season three of the former FOX series. Fans will see 11 episodes for season three on Hulu. The episodes will also have longer run times than they did on FOX.

A premiere date for season three of The Orville has not yet been set, but it is likely to return with its new episodes before the end of 2021.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of The Orville? Will you watch the show on Hulu?