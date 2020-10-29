Y: The Last Man: Cast Changes Revealed as Hulu Series Begins Production

Y: The Last Man is getting into production in Toronto this week but, there have been a number of cast changes. Ashley Romans and Olivia Thirlby are the newest additions to the cast of the FX on Hulu drama.

In addition, Timothy Hutton, who played the U.S. President in the original pilot, is no longer part of the project. It’s believed that the part was reworked as part of creative changes on the show.

Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer, Amber Tamblyn, Marin Ireland, Diana Bang, Elliot Fletcher, and Juliana Canfield star in this series which “is set in a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.”

Per Deadline, Eliza Clark is the showrunner of the Hulu drama, and all of the episodes of Y: The Last Man will be directed by women. An exact premiere date has not been announced, but the series will arrive sometime in 2021.

What do you think? Are you excited to check out Y: The Last Man on Hulu?