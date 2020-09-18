The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Four Production Resumes, McKenna Grace Joins Hulu Series

The Handmaid’s Tale is back in production. The series, which airs on Hulu, restarted filming its fourth season two weeks ago, and there is a new face on the set. McKenna Grace has joined the drama, per Deadline.

The following was revealed about Grace’s role on the Hulu series:

“Grace will recur as Mrs. Keyes, a sharply intelligent, teenaged wife of a much older Commander who rules her farm and household with confidence. She has a rebellious, subversive streak, and is calm and pious on the outside with turmoil, even insanity, on the inside.”

She joins Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger on the series.

A premiere date for season four of The Handmaid’s Tale has not yet been set.

What do you think? Are you a fan of McKenna Grace? Will you watch the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu?