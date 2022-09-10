Network: Hulu

Episodes: TBD (hour)

Seasons: Six

TV show dates: April 26, 2017 — present

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Jordana Blake, Amanda Brugel, Ever Carradine, Alexis Bledel, and Kristen Gutoskie.

TV show description:

A TV show adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, The Handmaid’s Tale TV show tells the story of life under the totalitarian regime governing Gilead, which was formerly part of the U.S.

With the birthrate plummeting, thanks to the environment’s catastrophic state, the fundamentalist government of Gilead treats women as its chattel. As part of the still-fertile minority, Offred (Moss) serves as a Handmaid in Commander Fred Waterford’s (Fiennes) home.

To be a Handmaid in Gilead is to live a life of sexual slavery, in the government’s last-ditch effort to rebuild the population. Offred’s position is precarious. Anything she says or does could be used as an excuse to kill her.

Although all Offred wants to do is find her daughter Hannah (Blake), she must carefully deal with Commanders, their wives, and the other Handmaids, as well as the Marthas — the term for domestic servants in Gilead. Is there anyone she can trust?

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

