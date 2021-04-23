Network: Peacock

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 22, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux), Michael Greyeyes (Nêhiyaw from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation), Jesse Leigh, and Dustin Milligan.

TV show description:

A single-camera comedy, the Rutherford Falls TV show was created by Michael Schur, Ed Helms, and Sierra Teller Ornelas.

The story follows Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Schmieding), two lifelong best friends who find themselves at a crossroads – quite literally – when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wake-up call.

Nathan is a proud descendant of the town’s founder and he runs the town’s heritage museum. Reagan is a member of the Minishonka Nation and she has dreams of championing the history of her people.

Terry Thomas (Greyeyes) is the CEO of the Minishonka’s casino, who envisions big things for both Reagan and the success of their Nation. Nathan’s personal assistant, Bobbie Yang (Leigh), is a driven high school student. Meanwhile, Josh Carter (Milligan) is a passionate journalist who’s looking for the real story of the Rutherford Falls community.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Rutherford Falls TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?