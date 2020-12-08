Euphoria: Second Special Episode Coming to HBO in January

Euphoria aired a special Christmas episode on Sunday night, and fans will see the second special episode, focusing on Hunter Schafer’s Jules, air in January. The actress also co-wrote and co-produced the episode with Sam Levinson.

Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Barbie Ferreira, Angus Cloud, Storm Reid, Nika King, and Eric Dane also star in the drama, which follows a group of high school students as they navigate their lives filled with drugs, trauma, and other issues.

HBO revealed more about the special episode of Euphoria in a press release. Check that out below.

“The second of two special episodes of the Emmy® winning HBO drama series EUPHORIA will debut SUNDAY, JANUARY 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The episode will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. The special episode directed by Sam Levinson, titled “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob,” follows Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year. Schafer serves as co-executive producer on the second special episode, which she co-wrote with EUPHORIA creator Sam Levinson. The first special episode debuted Sunday, December 6 on HBO and had an early streaming premiere on HBO Max starting Friday, December 4. Both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.”

A poster teasing the episode was also released. Check that out below.

What do you think? Did you watch the special episode of Euphoria on Sunday night? Will you watch the next episode in January?