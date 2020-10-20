Euphoria: HBO Series to Return with Two Special Episodes

Euphoria fans are in for a treat. The HBO series is set to air two special episodes starting in December. It is not yet known if the episodes will count as part of the second season order but are intended to create a bridge between the first and second seasons. The first episode will air on December 6th while an air date has not been announced for the second special episode.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Barbie Ferreira, Angus Cloud, Storm Reid, Nika King, and Eric Dane star in this drama. The series follows a group of high school students as they deal with the events of their lives. The special episode will focus on how Rue (Zendaya) celebrates Christmas following the events in the first season.

Season one of Euphoria aired in Summer 2019, and the series was renewed for a second season in July 2019.

HBO revealed more about the special episodes in a press release.

“The Emmy® winning HBO drama series EUPHORIA will return with two special episodes, with the first debuting SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The episode will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue (played by Emmy®-winner Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the episode, titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in season one. The title and date of the second episode are forthcoming. Both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines. EUPHORIA received three Primetime Emmy® Awards this year, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Zendaya), Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. EUPHORIA is created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer; executive producers Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon; Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.”

