The White Lotus: HBO Limited Series to Begin Production

The White Lotus is ready to start filming. The limited series is coming to HBO with an all-star cast that includes Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn. The series follows the employees and guests at a tropical resort and will be filmed in Hawaii. The series comes from Mike White (Enlightened).

HBO revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Created, executive produced, written and directed by Mike White (HBO’s Enlightened), the HBO limited series THE WHITE LOTUS begins production this month on location in Hawaii, filming under strict COVID-19 guidelines, it was announced today by Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. The six-episode series will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max. A social satire set at an exclusive tropical resort, THE WHITE LOTUS follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week. The cast includes: Murray Bartlett (HBO’s Looking), Connie Britton (Nashville), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls), Alexandra Daddario (HBO’s True Detective), Fred Hechinger (Eighth Grade), Jake Lacy (HBO’s Girls), Brittany O’Grady (Little Voice), Natasha Rothwell (HBO’s Insecure), Sydney Sweeney (HBO’s Euphoria) and Steve Zahn (HBO’s Treme). Additional cast to be announced. “Mike is an unparalleled talent whose groundbreaking work has transformed both the film and TV space,” said Orsi. “We couldn’t be happier to collaborate with him again on yet another hilarious and perceptive piece that exposes the complexities of life and humanity itself.” “It’s beyond exciting to return to HBO with this project and such an incredible cast,” said White. “I am very grateful to everyone who has made it possible for us to bring our little bubble to Hawaii, a place I am proud to think of as a second home.” THE WHITE LOTUS is created, written and directed by Mike White; executive produced by White, David Bernad (HBO’s Enlightened and 7 Days in Hell) and Nick Hall (HBO’s We Are Who We Are); co-executive produced by Mark Kamine.”

A premiere date for The White Lotus on HBO has not yet been set.

