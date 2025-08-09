Phony: Hulu Orders Drama Series Starring Connie Britton and Sam Nivola

Phony is coming soon to Hulu. The streaming service has ordered the new series, which will star Connie Britton and Sam Nivola.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Phony is a coming-of-age mystery about a teenager who wakes up in the hospital after a car accident to discover his mom — his only parent and his best friend — appears to have been replaced by an impostor. Britton will play Ellen, a single mom to Sonny and the principal of his high school. Nivola will play Sonny, the most beloved student at his high school, but the only person who really knows him is his mom.”

The premiere date and additional details for this series will be announced at a later date.

