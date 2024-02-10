American Horror Story, Clipped, Welcome to Wrexham: FX Teases New and Returning Series

FX has set its upcoming schedule by announcing return dates for American Horror Story and Welcome to Wrexham and premiere dates for their new arrivals – Clipped, Broken Horses, and The Veil.

New episodes of American Horror Story and Welcome to Wrexham will arrive in April. As for Clipped, previously titled The Sterling Affairs, the limited series will take fans into the scandal surrounding comments made by the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers.

FX revealed more about their upcoming releases in a press release.

“FX today announced the new and returning series coming this Spring, led by the second half of American Horror Story: Delicate, the third season of the Emmy Award-winning Welcome to Wrexham, the new spy thriller The Veil starring Elisabeth Moss, the documentary feature The New York Times Presents: “Broken Horses,” and the limited series Clipped (formerly The Sterling Affairs).

FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 premieres Wednesday, April 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. The four-episode second half will premiere with one episode, and a new episode each following Wednesday. The series will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories at a later date.

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham returns with Season 3 on Thursday, April 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first episode of the eight-episode season, with a new episode available each following Thursday. The series will be coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other territories.

FX’s The New York Times Presents: “Broken Horses,” new documentary feature, premieres Friday, April 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu.

FX’s The Veil premieres Tuesday, April 30 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the six-episode limited series with a new episode each following Tuesday. The series will be coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other territories.

FX’s Clipped premieres Tuesday, June 4 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the six-episode limited series with a new episode each following Tuesday. The series will be coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other territories.

FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate, Part Two

American Horror Story returns with Part Two of the 12th installment of the legendary anthology horror drama created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Since 2011, the creators of the limited series have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) winning franchise, the progenitor of the modern-day limited series format and the longest running hour-long series in FX’s history, has aired 11 installments, and been renewed through a 13th installment.

Murphy, Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Halley Feiffer, John J. Gray and Scott Robertson serve as executive producers. American Horror Story is produced by 20th Television.

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham

Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class city in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of their historic Club.

In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the Club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The world took notice and change is afoot. After fifteen painful seasons in the National League, the Club finally achieved promotion back into the English Football League. The stakes have never been higher as League Two brings a new level of intensity and the Club continues to be plagued with injury and setbacks. Dedicated staff and supporters celebrate the city’s return to glory while bracing for the new-found challenges that come with a return to the EFL. Will Wrexham AFC stand up to the challenge and rise again?

Meanwhile, Wrexham AFC’s Women’s Team, fresh off an undefeated season that saw them promoted to the Welsh Adran Premier League, continue to show why women were meant to be footballers. With new players, a new pitch, and a whole new level of competition, can they continue to dominate and make a name for themselves at the top of the League?

For the first time ever in season three, with the team taking their place in the EFL, Welcome to Wrexham’s cameras will have unprecedented access on the pitch, bringing viewers inside the locker room and alongside the players, while the action is unfolding in some of the biggest matches Wrexham AFC has ever played.

Welcome to Wrexham is executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Humphrey Ker, Nick Frenkel, George Dewey and Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Andy Thomas. Welcome to Wrexham is produced by More Better Productions, Maximum Effort Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and Boardwalk Pictures.

FX’s The New York Times Presents: “Broken Horses”

“Broken Horses” examines the systemic issues, questionable practices and urgent calls for change that have shaken horse racing to its core.

The world’s finest racehorses arrived at Louisville’s famed Churchill Downs ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby, but by the time the showcase event started on the first Saturday in May, seven of them were dead. In the days after, five more died. The two other showpieces of the sport’s Triple Crown series, the Preakness in May and the Belmont in June, were also marred by deaths on the track that horrified spectators and intensified pressure on racing officials to reckon with the problem.

The New York Times reporters Joe Drape, Melissa Hoppert, Rachel Abrams and Liz Day investigate the fateful period that threw the sport into crisis and left fans wondering why so many horses, supposedly in peak physical condition, are breaking down so frequently.

With confidential documents and recordings and exclusive interviews, “Broken Horses” provides a vivid tour of the business and political forces that control the Sport of Kings and resist measures to implement changes that could decrease horse deaths. It is a story of reckless breeding and doping, of compromised veterinarians and trainers, and of fans who are drawn to the sport’s beauty and pageantry but increasingly wonder how long one of America’s oldest sports can continue to have its social license renewed.

Executive Producers are Esther Dere, Jason Stallman, Liz Day, Sam Dolnick, Stephanie Preiss, Ken Druckerman and Banks Tarver. Dere also serves as the Showrunner of The New York Times Presents. Rachel Abrams is Senior Producer.

FX’s The Veil

FX’s The Veil explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, mission controllers at the CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside and work together to avert potential disaster.

Starring Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) Award winner Elisabeth Moss, Yumna Marwan, Dali Benssalah and Josh Charles. Written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, FX’s Taboo), the series will be executive produced by Knight alongside Di Novi Pictures’ Denise Di Novi, and Moss under her Love & Squalor Pictures banner. The Veil is produced by FX Productions.

FX’s Clipped

Clipped takes you behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, this limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

Famed coach Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne) arrives as coach of the LA Clippers in 2013. With a promising roster of big personalities, Rivers has the building blocks to win the franchise’s first championship. The team’s owner, Donald Sterling (Ed O’Neill), is a well-known problem: he’s cheap, he’s erratic, he’s a bully. But minimizing Sterling’s influence to win a title becomes a personal quest for Doc. Meanwhile, a courtside power struggle escalates between Sterling’s ambitious personal assistant V. Stiviano (Cleopatra Coleman) and his wife and business partner of 60 years, Shelly (Jacki Weaver). Clipped is an Obama-era story of racial reckoning delivered via meme, in which V. and the Sterlings discover who really has the power in the internet age, and which leaves Rivers and his players wondering if the expulsion of one bad apple brings about the transformative change the media wants to celebrate.

The limited series also stars Kelly AuCoin as Sterling’s right-hand Andy Roeser, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Chris Paul, Rich Sommers as the Clippers’ PR man Seth Burton, Corbin Bernsen as Pierce O’Donnell, Clifton Davis as NBA great Elgin Baylor and Harriet Sansom Harris as “Justine.”

Executive Producers are Gina Welch, who serves as creator and showrunner, Emmy(R)-winning producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, Zanne Devine, Ramona Shelburne and Kevin Bray, who directed three of the six episodes. This series is an FX Production.”