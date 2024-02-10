Margo’s Got Money Troubles: Apple TV+ Orders David E. Kelley Drama Starring Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman

Margo’s Got Money Troubles is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service has won the bidding war for David E. Kelley’s new drama.

Based on the upcoming novel from Rufi Thorpe, the series will tell the story of Margo, who turns to OnlyFans to make ends meet. Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning are set to star in the series.

THR revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Set for publication in June via HarperCollins imprint William Morrow, it revolves around Margo Millet, the daughter of a Hooters waitress and former pro wrestler who, after having an affair with her junior college English professor, gets pregnant and turns to OnlyFans to make ends meet. After reuniting with her estranged father, who imparts advice he learned in the wrestling ring, Margo becomes a runaway success on OnlyFans.”

The premiere date and additional details for Margo’s Got Money Troubles will be announced later.

