Your Friends and Neighbors: Apple TV+ Orders New Drama Starring Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm is adding even more to his full plate. He is set to star in Your Friends and Neighbors, which has just been ordered to series by Apple TV+. He currently appears in season five of Fargo and the upcoming FOX animated series Grimsburg. It was also recently announced that he will reprise his role in the first season of American Hostage.

In the series created by Jonathan Tropper, Hamm will play a former hedge fund manager who starts stealing from the wealthy residents around him to keep up his decadent lifestyle.

Apple TV+ revealed more about this series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced it has ordered “Your Friends and Neighbors,” a new drama series developed by Apple Studios that will star Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm (“The Morning Show,” “Fargo,” “Mad Men”), who will also serve as executive producer, and based on an original idea by acclaimed screenwriter, producer and novelist Jonathan Tropper (“See,” “The Adam Project,” “Warrior,” “Banshee”). In “Your Friends and Neighbors,” Hamm will star in the lead role as Coop, a recently divorced hedge fund manager who, after being fired, resorts to stealing from the wealthy residents in his tiny upstate New York suburb in order to keep his family’s lifestyle afloat. These petty crimes begin to reinvigorate him until he breaks into the wrong house at the wrong time. Hailing from Apple Studios, the new series is created by Tropper who will serve as showrunner and executive producer under his overall deal with Apple TV+. Hamm will executive produce alongside Connie Tavel (“Confess, Fletch”). The new project marks the latest collaboration for Hamm and Apple TV+, and the first time he will anchor an ongoing series since “Mad Men.” Hamm recently starred in the critically acclaimed, AFI Award-winning third season of Apple’s Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning series, “The Morning Show.” Under his overall deal with Apple TV+ and his shingle Tropper Ink, Tropper also served as showrunner and executive producer of global hit Apple Original series “See,” starring Jason Momoa. He has authored six bestselling novels, and written films such as “The Adam Project,” starring Ryan Reynolds, “This Is Where I Leave You,” starring Jason Bateman and Tina Fey, and “Kodachrome,” starring Ed Harris, Jason Sudeikis and Elizabeth Olsen.”

Additional details and cast for this upcoming series will be announced later.

