Sugar: Apple TV+ Announces New Drama Series Starring Colin Farrell

Sugar is coming to Apple TV+. The new drama, starring Colin Farrell, is from Mark Protosevich (The Cell). Not many details about the plot of the series were revealed but it is called a “moving, character-driven science-fiction drama series.”

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Following a highly competitive situation, Apple TV+ today announced a series order for “Sugar,” a new genre-bending series hailing from creator and executive producer Mark Protosevich (“The Cell,” “I Am Legend,” “Thor”), with Colin Farrell (“The Batman,” “True Detective,” “The Lobster”) attached to executive produce and star in the lead role. Hailing from Apple Studios, the new series is set to be directed by Academy Award nominee Fernando Meirelles (“City of God,” “Constant Gardner,” “Two Popes”), who will also serve as executive producer, and executive produced by Academy and Emmy Award nominee Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” films, “Deadpool” films, “The Martian”), Audrey Chon (“Invasion,” “The Twilight Zone”) and Scott Greenberg (“The Guilty”). Chip Vucelich also executive produces. “Sugar” marks the second collaboration for Kinberg’s Genre Films and Apple TV+, and will stream alongside the global hit series “Invasion,” which recently received a second season renewal. The series is a moving, character-driven science-fiction drama series co-created, written and executive produced by Kinberg and David Weil.”

A premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Sugar on Apple TV+?