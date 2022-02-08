Sunny: Rashida Jones to Star in Apple TV+ Dark Comedy Series Based on Colin O’Sullivan Book

A new dark comedy titled Sunny is coming to Apple TV+. Rashida Jones will star in the upcoming TV show which is based on the book by Colin O’Sullivan. Jones will also executive produce on the series which was created by Katie Robbins and will be directed by Lucy Tcherniak.

Apple TV+ revealed the following about the new series:

“Sunny” is a darkly comedic drama starring Rashida Jones as ‘Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As “consolation” she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed. Produced for Apple TV+ by A24, “Sunny” will be written and executive produced by Robbins, Ravi Nandan and Jess Lubben from A24, and directed and executive produced by Lucy Tcherniak (“Station Eleven,” “The End of the F***ing World”). The series is based on the book “Dark Manual” by Japan-based award-winning Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan. “Sunny” marks the second collaboration for Apple, A24 and Jones following the global premiere of Sofia Coppola’s acclaimed film “On The Rocks.” Jones will also next be seen in “Wool,” Apple’s upcoming, world building drama series based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times best-selling trilogy of dystopian novels.

A premiere date and additional casting will be announced at a later time.

