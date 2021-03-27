Home Before Dark: Season Two Premiere Date Set by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has set a season two premiere date for Home Before Dark. The series will return with 10 episodes this summer. Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess star in the mystery series. Season two follows young Hilde Lisko (Prince) as she investigates a new mystery involving a strange explosion at a farm.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the second season of Home Before Dark in a press release:

“Apple today unveiled a first look at the highly anticipated second season of Home Before Dark, which will make its global debut on Friday, June 11 on Apple TV+. The ten episode second season of the dramatic mystery series – which stars Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess and is inspired by real-life young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak – will debut with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. In season two, when a mysterious explosion hits a local farm, reporter Hilde Lisko (Prince) begins an investigation that will lead her to fight a powerful and influential corporation – with the health of her family and Erie Harbor in the balance. In addition to Prince and Sturgess, Home Before Dark stars Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Aziza Scott, Michael Weston, Joelle Carter, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Rio Mangini. The series is executive produced by Showrunner Dana Fox, Jon M. Chu, Joy Gorman Wettels, Howard Deutch, Dara Resnik, Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner, and Sharlene Martin. It was co-created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik. A fan favorite since premiering on Apple TV+ in April 2020, Home Before Dark has generated strong critical acclaim, with press calling the series “captivating entertainment that never backs away from important issues,” and lauding Prince’s performance as Hilde as “simply astonishing… [she] gives it her all and it is a mighty thing.” Home Before Dark is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content.

