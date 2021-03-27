Kim’s Convenience: CBC Orders Spin-Off Series Starring Nicole Power

A continuation of Kim’s Convenience is on the way. CBC has ordered a spin-off of the comedy series titled Strays. The new comedy will follow Kim’s Shannon Ross (Nicole Power) as she embarks on a new career in Hamilton, Ontario.

CBC has also ordered Run the Burbs, a new sitcom about a bold Canadian family living their lives to the fullest in the suburbs. It’s been created by comedian, writer, and actor Andrew Phung who played Kimchee on Kim’s Convenience.

Both shows will debut on CBC as part of the 2021-22 television season. It’s unclear if either Canadian show will be released in the United States. Netflix has aired four seasons of Kim’s Convenience and has not yet revealed a launch date for season five. It was recently revealed that the family comedy was ending with season five after initially being renewed through season six. Season five has already aired in Canada.

CBC revealed more about the new shows in a press release.

“CBC is announcing initial details for two new original half-hour comedy series featuring Kim’s Convenience stars Andrew Phung and Nicole Power – RUN THE BURBS and STRAYS – with both shows set to launch during the upcoming 2021-22 broadcast season. Created by comedian, writer and actor Andrew Phung and his best friend and collaborator, filmmaker Scott Townend (The Secret Marathon), RUN THE BURBS is a new original comedy about a young, bold Canadian family taking a different approach to living life to the fullest in the suburbs, featuring Phung as a stay-at-home dad with an entrepreneur wife and two kids. The series has been in development since May 2020 and is produced by Pier 21 Films, with additional details to be announced later this spring. STRAYS follows the upbeat and enthusiastic Kim’s Convenience character Shannon Ross (Nicole Power) as she embarks on a new career in Hamilton, Ontario alongside an ensemble cast including Frank Cox O’Connell (Soulpepper Theatre), Tina Jung (Suits, Second Jen), Nikki Duval (Workin’ Moms), Kevin Vidal (Workin’ Moms), Tony Nappo (Pretty Hard Cases), Paula Boudreau (Workin’ Moms) and Emily Piggford (The Sounds, Warigami). Created by Kevin White (Kim’s Convenience, Schitt’s Creek) and produced by Thunderbird Entertainment, the series has been in development since July 2018 and is currently in production. More details will be announced later this spring. “As our comedy slate continues to evolve, we are thrilled to continue working with Andrew and Nicole and offer audiences two new comedies to look forward to starring these incredible talents they have come to know and love,” said Sally Catto, General Manager, Entertainment, Factual and Sports, CBC. “Both of these series were planned to join Kim’s Convenience on our comedy lineup this upcoming year, to reflect how many young Canadians are forging new lives outside of urban centres in Canada. We look forward to watching Andrew and Nicole as they explore these new stories.”

What do you think? Do you hope that either of these new shows will air in the United States?