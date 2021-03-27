Last Man Standing: Season Nine; Kaitlyn Dever Returning for FOX Series Finale, Written by Tim Allen

Last Man Standing is getting closer to the end of its run, and new details have been revealed about the series finale. Tim Allen is writing the series-ender for FOX, and it has been revealed that Kaitlyn Dever will return for the big episode, per TV Insider. She has appeared on other episodes during the series’ run after her departure as a series regular at the end of season six.

Dever’s participation in the FOX finale was revealed by cast member Amanda Fuller sharing a video from the series finale table read that took place earlier this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Fuller (@akaamandafuller)

Tim Allen also shared a photo from the set earlier this week.

Last time in my “Baxter” den. pic.twitter.com/HNEfofhV3y — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 23, 2021

An air date for the Last Man Standing finale has not been announced officially, but Allen teased a May 20th date recently.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Dever back for the end of the Last Man Standing TV series on FOX?