Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Last Man Standing: Season Nine; Kaitlyn Dever Returning for FOX Series Finale, Written by Tim Allen

by Regina Avalos,

Last Man Standing TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

© 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.

Last Man Standing is getting closer to the end of its run, and new details have been revealed about the series finale. Tim Allen is writing the series-ender for FOX, and it has been revealed that Kaitlyn Dever will return for the big episode, per TV Insider. She has appeared on other episodes during the series’ run after her departure as a series regular at the end of season six.

Dever’s participation in the FOX finale was revealed by cast member Amanda Fuller sharing a video from the series finale table read that took place earlier this week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amanda Fuller (@akaamandafuller)

Tim Allen also shared a photo from the set earlier this week.

An air date for the Last Man Standing finale has not been announced officially, but Allen teased a May 20th date recently.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Dever back for the end of the Last Man Standing TV series on FOX?


Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tha Critic

A sad occasion, but I’m glad she’ll be back.

0
0
Reply
Tmarie

🙁

Last edited 1 hour ago by Tmarie
0
0
Reply
Karen

Yeah! That is good. What would be fantastic is if they would have the Original Mandy return for the final hoorah, as Mandy. So, so miss the original Mandy.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
3
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x