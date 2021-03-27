Network: Hulu

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 8, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack.

TV show description:

Co-created by Justin Roiland (co-creator of Ricky and Morty) and Mike McMahan (former head writer of Rick and Morty), the Solar Opposites TV show centers around a team of four aliens who have escaped their exploding homeworld, only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America.

They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Giambroni) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty. Meanwhile, Terry (Middleditch) and Jesse (Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff.

The aliens’ mission is to protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them, and terraform the Earth.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

