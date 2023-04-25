Network: Netflix.
Episodes: TBD (half-hour).
Seasons: Eight.
TV show dates: September 29, 2017 — TBD.
Series status: Ending.
Performers include: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Fred Armisen, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Maya Rudolph, Jenny Slate, Andrew Rannells, and Paula Pell.
TV show description:
From creators and real-life best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, with Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, the animated Big Mouth TV show is a half-hour comedy about the wonders and horrors of puberty.
The series centers on best friends Nick Birch (Kroll) and Andrew Glouberman (Mulaney), and their friends, including Jessi (Klein) and Missy (Slate). As Andrew’s puberty kicks into high gear, and invokes the Hormone Monster (Kroll), Nick’s body seems stuck in park.
These kids navigate adolescent rights of passage including school dances, sleepovers, dating, menses, same sex crushes, the lure of erotica, family drama, and of course — school. One thing is for certain: they will never be the same.
Series Finale:
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD.
What do you think? Do you like the Big Mouth TV series? Should this TV show be ending or renewed for a ninth season on Netflix?
Cancel it. It’s crude and generally unrealistic.
DONT CANCELE BIG MOUTH!!!!
You should continue with the series coz its fun educational and f*#king real and direct
Never cancel this show! I don’t want to compare it to the Simpsons, but I’m gonna compare it to the Simpsons. basically this is what the Simpsons would be had it started on Netflix in this day and age. I really feel like Big Mouth will ultimately develop a cult like fan base.
This show must go on! Understand that I am an undying fan of cartoons. I thought I was burnt out on potty humor when I grew tired of Family Guy ten years ago. But this show some how keeps it fresh. Perhaps it’s the raw, honest observations on growing up, maybe it’s the songs, or just that I’m old enough not to be grossed out and have seen enough TV to catch all the allusions. It’s like Fritz the Cat met Phineas and Ferb in Portland Oregon and decided to show that town what weird really is. I love it!… Read more »
please~ go on~