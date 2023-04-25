Network: Netflix.

Episodes: TBD (half-hour).

Seasons: Eight.

TV show dates: September 29, 2017 — TBD.

Series status: Ending.

Performers include: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Fred Armisen, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Maya Rudolph, Jenny Slate, Andrew Rannells, and Paula Pell.

TV show description:

From creators and real-life best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, with Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, the animated Big Mouth TV show is a half-hour comedy about the wonders and horrors of puberty.

The series centers on best friends Nick Birch (Kroll) and Andrew Glouberman (Mulaney), and their friends, including Jessi (Klein) and Missy (Slate). As Andrew’s puberty kicks into high gear, and invokes the Hormone Monster (Kroll), Nick’s body seems stuck in park.



These kids navigate adolescent rights of passage including school dances, sleepovers, dating, menses, same sex crushes, the lure of erotica, family drama, and of course — school. One thing is for certain: they will never be the same.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

What do you think? Do you like the Big Mouth TV series? Should this TV show be ending or renewed for a ninth season on Netflix?