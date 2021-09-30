Big Mouth: Season Five Premiere Date Set for Netflix Animated Series

Big Mouth is returning to Netflix. The streaming service has announced a premiere date for season five of the animated comedy series — Friday, November 5th. Guest stars this season will include Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Pamela Adlon.

Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, and Jordan Peele star in the comedy series which was created by Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, and Mark Levin. The series is based on the early life of Kroll and Goldberg.

Check out the announcement for Big Mouth season five from Netflix below.

Season 5 is going to hit where it hurts… Nov 5, only on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/gNH9GIvfF3 — Big Mouth (@bigmouth) September 25, 2021

