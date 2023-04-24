Human Resources: Season Two to End Big Mouth Spin-Off Series on Netflix

It looks like Netflix has fired Human Resources. A spin-off of the streamer’s long-running Big Mouth TV series, the show will end with its upcoming second season. However, that won’t be the end for the program’s characters.

An adult animated comedy series, the Human Resources TV series was created by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. Set in the world of the monsters from Big Mouth, the show follows monsters assigned to a group of human adults as their representation of feelings. The comedy stars Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Maya Rudolph, and Kroll.

The series debuted in March 2022 with 10 episodes. It was renewed for a second season a month later.

It was announced today that Big Mouth has been renewed for an eighth and final season, which will launch in 2024 (season seven is coming later this year). Netflix has indicated that the eighth season of Big Mouth will include the Human Resources characters and serve as a send-off for both shows.

