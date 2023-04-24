Big Mouth: Season Eight Renewal; Netflix Says Adult Animated Series Is Ending in 2024

Netflix wants more of the Big Mouth TV series. The streaming service has announced that the show has been renewed for an eighth and final season. The order makes Big Mouth the longest-running adult series in the streamer’s history.

A coming-of-age animated comedy series, the Big Mouth TV show is based on the early life of Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg. They created the program with Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett.

Starring Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, and Jordan Peele, the comedy series revolves around a group of Westchester County teens in New York as they navigate their way through the ups and downs of puberty. Luckily (or not), they have the guidance of hormone monsters Maurice and Connie, who follow the kids around.

Of the renewal, Kroll said, “If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take eight years to finish, they would have been like ‘yeah, that sounds about right. This seems like it will never end.”

“Big Mouth is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity, ” said Billy Wee, Netflix Director of Adult Animation. “We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming of age story reaches its conclusion.”

Season seven of Big Mouth is expected to be released later this year and season eight will arrive in 2024.

It’s also been announced that the upcoming second season of the spin-off Human Resources will be that show’s swan song, but the characters will be featured in season eight of Big Mouth.

What do you think? Have you watched the Big Mouth TV series on Netflix? Are you looking forward to watching seasons seven and eight? Are you disappointed that the show will end next year?

