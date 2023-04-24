Network: Apple TV+

Episodes: 28 (hour)

Seasons: Three

TV show dates: December 6, 2019 — March 24, 2023

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, and Ron Cephas Jones.

TV show description:

A drama series, Truth Be Told is based on the novel Are You Sleeping by Kathleen Barber. The story provides a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

The show follows Poppy Parnell (Spencer), an investigative reporter who has a successful true-crime podcast. Parnell is compelled to reopen the closed murder case that helped make her a national sensation.

She comes face to face with convicted murderer Warren Cave (Paul), the man she helped to put behind bars following the killing of the father of a pair of identical twins (Caplan). Cave claims that he was framed for the crime, and Parnell’s subsequent investigation leads her to question privacy, media, and race issues.

Series Finale:

Episode #28 — A Kiss Not Mine Alone

Reeling in the attack’s aftermath, Poppy sets her sights on locating a suspect on the run. Markus seeks help from Shreve.

First aired: March 24, 2023.

What do you think? Do you like the Truth Be Told TV show? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?