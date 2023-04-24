Network: Apple TV+
A drama series, Truth Be Told is based on the novel Are You Sleeping by Kathleen Barber. The story provides a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.
The show follows Poppy Parnell (Spencer), an investigative reporter who has a successful true-crime podcast. Parnell is compelled to reopen the closed murder case that helped make her a national sensation.
She comes face to face with convicted murderer Warren Cave (Paul), the man she helped to put behind bars following the killing of the father of a pair of identical twins (Caplan). Cave claims that he was framed for the crime, and Parnell’s subsequent investigation leads her to question privacy, media, and race issues.
Episode #28 — A Kiss Not Mine Alone
Reeling in the attack’s aftermath, Poppy sets her sights on locating a suspect on the run. Markus seeks help from Shreve.
First aired: March 24, 2023.
