Truth Be Told

Truth Be Told TV show on Apple TV+: canceled or renewed?

(Apple TV+)

Network: Apple TV+
Episodes: 28 (hour)
Seasons: Three

TV show dates: December 6, 2019 — March 24, 2023
Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, and Ron Cephas Jones.

TV show description:      
A drama series, Truth Be Told is based on the novel Are You Sleeping by Kathleen Barber. The story provides a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

The show follows Poppy Parnell (Spencer), an investigative reporter who has a successful true-crime podcast. Parnell is compelled to reopen the closed murder case that helped make her a national sensation.

She comes face to face with convicted murderer Warren Cave (Paul), the man she helped to put behind bars following the killing of the father of a pair of identical twins (Caplan). Cave claims that he was framed for the crime, and Parnell’s subsequent investigation leads her to question privacy, media, and race issues.

Series Finale:     
Episode #28 — A Kiss Not Mine Alone
Reeling in the attack’s aftermath, Poppy sets her sights on locating a suspect on the run. Markus seeks help from Shreve.
First aired: March 24, 2023.

What do you think? Do you like the Truth Be Told TV show? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Pleassssssse let there be a Season 2!!! This show was so good! I can’t even believe you are even thinking f about canceling!!!

Please, a second season! I’d love for her next investigation be into the death of her foster mother! They hinted at that and it would be very dramatic and intriguing!

Absolutely LOVED this series!! Would love to see it come back for a second season with Poppy telling a new story!

Luv’d it definitely do NOT cancel! Must have another season or 5!

I absolutely loved the series: Truth Be Told. I could hardly wait for each new episode and couldn’t believe who the real killer was. Please bring this series back. Exceptionally done and the cast was tremendous.
5 stars.

The season finale aired last night. You should update this. Also, there may not be a second season – apple has conspicuously not announced a second season (all the other shows mention it). Also, it is meant as a limited story. The only thing is they may make it into an anthology to continue into future seasons.

