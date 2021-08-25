Menu

Truth Be Told: Season Three? Has the Apple TV+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Truth Be Told TV show on Apple TV+: canceled or renewed for season 3?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Truth Be Told TV show on Apple TV+Will Poppy and Micah’s friendship survive? Has the Truth Be Told TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Apple TV+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Truth Be Told, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, Truth Be Told stars Octavia Spencer, Kate Hudson, Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge, Mychala Faith Lee, Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Tami Roman, and Katherine LaNasa. In season two, investigative reporter turned true-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Spencer) dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

As of August 25, 2021, Truth Be Told has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Apple TV+ will cancel or renew Truth Be Told for season three. Since Apple TV+ isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in and stories that need telling, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. It feels like this show is a prestige project for Apple TV+ so, even if viewership doesn’t live up to expectations, I think there’s a good chance it will be renewed anyway. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Truth Be Told cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Truth Be Told TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Apple TV+ cancelled this TV series, instead?




