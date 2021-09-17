The Morning Show: Season Three? Has the Apple TV+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden, Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino, and Julianna Margulies. The story follows the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. It’s told through the lens of two complicated women who work to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs, all while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives. Season two finds the team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions with a new UBA and a world in flux.



As of September 17, 2021, The Morning Show has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Apple TV+ will cancel or renew The Morning Show for season three. Since Apple TV+ isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. This show is one of the streaming service’s highest-profile series so, unless the team behind The Morning Show wants to end it, I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Morning Show cancellation or renewal news.



