The Morning Show: Season Four Renewal for Apple TV+ Series Ahead of Season Three Premiere

Apple TV+ wants to keep making The Morning Show. The streamer has reportedly renewed the scripted series for a fourth season ahead of the third season’s debut, which will see Jon Hamm, Stephen Fry, Tig Notaro, Natalie Morales, Nicole Beharie, Clive Standen, Alano Miller, and Lindsay Duncan joining the cast.

A drama series, The Morning Show was created by Jay Carson. The series stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden. The story follows the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. It’s told through the lens of two complicated women who work to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs, all while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives. Season two finds the team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions with a new UBA and a world in flux.

Deadline reports that the contracts for executive producers Aniston and Witherspoon expire at the end of season three. A new deal is said to be essentially done with the streamer working out the scheduling details to have them return for a fourth season. There’s reportedly an option for a fifth season.

Charlotte Stoudt is the new showrunner, starting with season three. Executive producer Mimi Leder directs. The second season was released in late 2021, and the third season is expected to debut this fall.

